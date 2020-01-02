Las Vegas police are looking for a possible kidnap victim after a bell camera captures the incident

Las Vegas police are currently looking for a possible kidnap victim, and the man who reportedly attacked her after the video captured the encounter.

According to ABC News, authorities posted images of the incident and said a resident in a neighborhood south of downtown reported the incident after his doorbell camera captured everything shortly after midnight on New Year's Eve.

In the video, you can see a woman running towards the door screaming for help. A man jumps from a white vehicle and grabs it and violently takes it back to the vehicle. In the unedited version of the video, the man can be heard asking, "Why would you do that?" He then demands that he get into the car while they are heading towards the vehicle.

The police believe that the vehicle is a Hyundai Sonata with a sunroof, they do not have the identities of women or men. Police said a cash reward is offered to anyone who can provide information through Crime Stoppers Nevada and help lead to an arrest or indictment.

Watch the full version of the video below:

Source: Https://abcnews.go.com/US/police-investigate-kidnapping-caught-dramatic-doorbell-camera-video/story?id=68026087