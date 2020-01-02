Las Vegas police are looking for a possible kidnap victim after a bell camera captures the incident

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Las Vegas police are currently looking for a possible kidnap victim, and the man who reportedly attacked her after the video captured the encounter.

According to ABC News, authorities posted images of the incident and said a resident in a neighborhood south of downtown reported the incident after his doorbell camera captured everything shortly after midnight on New Year's Eve.

In the video, you can see a woman running towards the door screaming for help. A man jumps from a white vehicle and grabs it and violently takes it back to the vehicle. In the unedited version of the video, the man can be heard asking, "Why would you do that?" He then demands that he get into the car while they are heading towards the vehicle.

The police believe that the vehicle is a Hyundai Sonata with a sunroof, they do not have the identities of women or men. Police said a cash reward is offered to anyone who can provide information through Crime Stoppers Nevada and help lead to an arrest or indictment.

Watch the full version of the video below:

Source: Https://abcnews.go.com/US/police-investigate-kidnapping-caught-dramatic-doorbell-camera-video/story?id=68026087

Recent Articles

Ariel Winter celebrates a cheeky new year posing in a thong bikini

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Happy New Year, Ariel Winter!the Modern Family Star started 2020 with a post on Instagram.The actress shared a clip of herself with a thong...
Read more

Mercedes promises to be neutral in 2020 despite the search for Lewis Hamilton

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

What combination of Marvel character and actor do you prefer?

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Test: What combination of Marvel character and actor do you think is...
Read more

Lindsay Lohan says she will return to the US UU. And "taking up life,quot; for which he has worked so hard

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
After living abroad for five years, Lindsay Lohan has revealed that she will return to the United States to recover the life she has...
Read more

Yara Martinez mocks the scoop of season 1 – Exclusive – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more
©