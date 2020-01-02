Lake View Lad camp awaits the preparation of Aintree | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML1d7e2ea91522fa8559c7b1d3abcbeeb89% %MINIFYHTML1d7e2ea91522fa8559c7b1d3abcbeeb810%





Lake View Lad mounted by Henry Brooke

Lake View Lad can wait until mid-February at least for his next race as connections prepare for another crack at the Randox Health Grand National in Aintree.

Gray, one of the three winners of the Grand National winner of the Trevor Hemmings National Grand Prix, was a striking third in the Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase in Wetherby on Boxing Day in its second start of the campaign.

Coach Nick Alexander was delighted with that effort in a race that Lake View Lad had won 12 months earlier, but he prefers not to run it again until weights are published for Aintree on February 11.

"It went very well," said Alexander, based in Fife.

"We are very happy with him. He had his first gallop on Tuesday and seemed absolutely right."

"I suspect we might not run it until the national pesos run out. It has dropped another pound (to 154) for that. We could wait until February to run it now, because it has a very tough race the other day."

"He finished strongly, it seemed he stayed very well, so the dream is still alive.

"The National is the goal. We will execute it before that, but I am not sure where we will go."

Lake View Lad was arrested after being hampered by a failure in the fourth and final fence at the National last season, which Tiger Roll won for the second year in a row.