Kylie Jenner reflects on her divisions of Travis Scott and Jordyn Woods with a powerful message

Kylie Jenner went to social networks, where she posted some photos on New Year's Eve and a personal message about perseverance and victory despite trials and tribulation.

While Kylie officially became a billionaire in 2019, she separated from her childhood friend, Jordyn Woods, after a cheating scandal, and ended her romance with her baby, Travis Scott.

Kylie said this: "Happy New Year's Eve 🖤 … when you begin to feel that things should have been better this year, remember all the mountains and valleys that took you HERE … 🖤 there is more for you than yesterday. Two thousand and twenty vibrations positive ONLY xx.

Many had some compassionate and encouraging comments towards Kylie.

Despite the separation, a source spoke with Hollywood life and revealed that he has a relationship sold with Travis due to his adorable daughter, Stormi Webster.

The source revealed: "Raising Stormi together is very important to her, but she said she thinks they have done it for good in regards to a future relationship." The main reason Travis was at the family party was to be a united parental front for his daughter. She knows that Travis is an amazing father, and always wants to include him. This is something that Kris has always instilled in him, and he really listens to his mother in this case. ”

The rapper recently sat with XXL magazine, where he proclaimed his love for Kylie saying, "I love mom (from Stormi), and I always will. The hard part of relationships is trying to be in one without interfering with a million external voices. I never let anything that affects my mind, but it's a pain in the butt. It's not a struggle to have a famous loved one. I think life in general always comes with difficulties. That's how you deal with them. "

He went on to say: “Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She is like my best friend. She makes life a little easier. She simply inspires me, and surprises me every day with how she is thinking. Is very crazy. His mother and I came up with the name of Stormi together. ”

Many predict that the couple will be together again.



