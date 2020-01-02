KUWK: Kylie Jenner doesn't even think about meeting Travis Scott: all she wants is for them to be great parents

It is rumored that Kylie Jenner is determined to do a great job raising with Travis Scott in the new year, but that's it! What that means is that he has no intention of trying to rekindle his romance in 2020.

In fact, an internal report claims to know that being with the rapper again is the furthest thing from his mind and all he wants to do is focus on his daughter, Stormi, who is now 2 years old in February.

It's no secret that Kylie wants Travis in her son's life so she can grow up with both parents in the picture, but the makeup mogul doesn't think that also means the two should be a couple.

A source tells HollywoodLife that "right now Kylie is focusing on herself and her daughter and raising children, and those are really her only concerns. She has told some friends she doesn't think she's going to solving things with Travis in a romantic way in 2020 or even beyond. Raising Stormi together is important to her, but has said she believes they have been done forever in a future relationship. "

The source also stressed that just because Travis was at Kar-Jenner's Christmas party, it doesn't mean they are an article once again.

‘The main reason Travis was at the family party was to be a united parental front for his daughter. She knows that Travis is an amazing father and always wants to include him. This is something that Kris has always instilled in him and really listens to his mother in this case, "they dedicated themselves to serving.

Ad

Do you agree with Kylie's decision or do you think she and Travis should give their romantic relationship another chance?



Post views:

0 0