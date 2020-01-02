KUWK: Kim Kardashian publishes Cute Vid Of Daughter North Wishing Fans Happy New Year!

Kim Kardashian turned to her social networks to share a super cute video of her firstborn, her daughter North, wishing her millions of fans a happy holiday! The new year has just begun and the mother of four children thought that her fans would love to see little North spreading a little joy and positivity through her platform.

The clip was very sweet and North also looked so grown-up!

The 6-year-old boy can be heard saying, "Hello everyone, have a Merry Christmas, a Happy Hanukkah and a Happy New Year."

The footage was shared on January 1, so it was definitely a very good way to start the decade for some of his most dedicated fans.

And that was not all! There was also a second video in which the girl said: ‘Happy birthday, Wendy. Merry Christmas and happy Hanukkah. "

While it is not clear who the Wendy was to whom she was sending her best wishes, the proud mother captioned the post with: Mira Look how nice this financed on my phone! North leaving birthday messages to my friends. "

North looked adorable in a black pajamas and had her hair in pigtails.

It's great to see that North is happy and excited for the holidays, especially because he wasn't really present at this year's family vacation photo session.

Instead, they were forced to simply do Photoshop because the girl simply refused to participate and her mother could not change her mind.

Ad

While at Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim told the host of the talk show that ‘The next day, he woke up and said:‘ Mommy, I really want to make the card. Thank God the photographer was still in the city. I called the photographer, made him come. "



Post views:

0 0