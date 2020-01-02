Kuwaiti makeup artist criticized for posting black face photo | Kuwait News

A Kuwaiti makeup artist was accused of racism after she posted a video and an image of her painted with dark makeup, in which critics condemned as a black face.

Ghadeer Sultan first published a short video clip on his Instagram page on Wednesday, with the song We Are the World in the background, showing his different looks in a range of skin colors and wigs.

Then he published a photo of herself in black face, which has obtained more than 44,000 likes.

The Sultan page, which has two million followers, was flooded with comments denouncing her black face, while others argued that she had done nothing wrong.

Plus:

"You should know better than this," wrote Instagram user baraakdm. "This is racist, no matter how you say it."

"We are not even (accepted) by our own beauty," commented another user, domichantal412. "AND WE ARE NOT A COSTUME! YOU CANNOT GO AND TRY OUR IMPECCABLE FEATURES and think it's okay."

In response, Sultan posted another photo of herself in black face, with a legend that explains that she is not racist.

"I hate racism," he wrote. "What I have done is just show what I am capable of. I love you all."

However, his explanation bothered more people, who saw that his words doubled by accepting racism and refused to know why the black face is wrong.

"ABLE TO?!" user sheisshell responded. "Our skin is not a BEAUTY TREND or something that IS POPULAR FOR THE MOMENT! Our black lives are simply being taken by the color of our skin and they don't care about any of that!"

Other users tried to clarify to Sultan why the black face is racist.

"Blackface makeup was made to make fun of people who have black skin," said user usra_kim. "That's why (no) is acceptable and you consider (ed) racist … Coloring your skin doesn't show any of your skills of how ignorant you are."

"It is not up to you to decide if something is considered racist for a group of people of which you are not part," said pa0100pa.

"If you wanted to show your versatility, you would do the makeup of a real black model," said another user.

The heated debate was also discussed on Twitter.

"She just wanted to do something different, why is this a problem?" an user I ask. "She didn't hurt anyone or do anything wrong."

Others were responsible for explaining what the black face is and why it causes offense.

A user with the name @hijadeelsahara said that the Arab world still operates in a system of "masked slavery that excludes blacks from public life and pushes them to marginalized societies and workplaces."

"This narrative is still normalized," he published. "Some black girls are still afraid to show their natural hair and be intimidated and hateful."

العالم العربي فيه عبودية مقنعة اقصاء للسود من الحياة العامة ودحرهم في مجتمعات مصغرة ووظائف هامشية لسه العنصرية عندكم حديث عادي ومطبع معاها بشكل مخيف.لسه البنات السود يخافوا يظهرن طبيعة شعرهن ولونهن ويتعرضن للتنمر والكراهية.

خطاب أصحاب الامتيازات: كل شيء مستورد الذكورية والعنصرية https://t.co/nQvIal9LF0 – 🕸 (@hijadeelsahara) January 1, 2020

This is not the first time that an influential beauty from Kuwait faces a controversy.

Last year, beauty blogger Sondos al-Qattan was heavily criticized on social media after she published a video that attacked the new laws of Kuwait aimed at improving conditions for Filipino domestic workers.

Following your comments and amid calls for a boycott of companies linked to the influential personSeveral world beauty brands with which al-Qattan is affiliated, including Max Factor and the French perfume brand M Micallef, cut ties with her.