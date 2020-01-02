Kurz of Austria will rule with the Green Party in an unlikely partnership

BERLIN – Seven months after the coalition of his conservative party with the extreme right collapsed in a spectacular scandal, Sebastian Kurz, the former Austrian chancellor, announced a new government with the left-wing green party on Wednesday night.
"These were demanding negotiations, but the result is very good," Kurz told reporters. "Both we and the Greens can fulfill the central electoral promises we made."
Since Austria's early elections in September, it was not clear whether Kurz would revive a politically expensive coalition with the extreme right or reach the Greens across the political spectrum, their ideological opposites.
With the pivot, Kurz seems determined to demonstrate his willingness to make the necessary ideological commitments for a stable government. For the Greens, the coalition presents the opportunity to demonstrate that its party is capable of governing with a nationally established conservative party.
Details of the new coalition would be announced Thursday. If it succeeds, it can be an example for other European democracies, where the green parties seem prepared to enter government coalitions.
Across Europe, the Greens have been driven by a recent increase in support as issues such as climate change increase in the political agenda and the collapse of traditional social democratic parties. The new Austrian coalition can prove to be a herald especially for Germany, where there is already talk of forming a similar coalition after the next elections, scheduled for 2021.
But in Austria, there is no doubt that unlikely partners will do what many expect is an awkward and uncomfortable match, disagreeing as they do on important issues, especially immigration.
"From the perspective of the Austrian People's Party, there is no other party that is ideologically further than the Greens," said Laurenz Ennser-Jedenastik, a political scientist at the University of Vienna.
But, said Peter Filzmaier, a professor of politics at the University of Danube Krems, "Kurz also had few alternatives."
A renewed coalition with the extreme right or the Social Democrats would have resulted in parliamentary majorities, but both parties were "in deep internal crises and not very reliable," he said.
At least, the new coalition shows Mr. Kurz's abilities as a political chameleon.
After co-opting much of the anti-immigrant message of the far-right Freedom Party, Kurz had indeed promised to tame the party by taking him to his last government.
But even from his own camp he was criticized for allowing and disinfecting the extreme right, which compared immigrants with rats and campaigned with material that evoked Nazi propaganda.
The new coalition with the Greens can give Mr. Kurz the opportunity to remove part of that association's stain.
Although Kurz struggled to deny it, ruling the country with the extreme right had become increasingly difficult.
The members of the Freedom Party were criticized not only for their anti-immigrant language but also for their links with extreme right-wing extremist groups. A The incursion of intelligence services, apparently at the request of the Minister of the Interior of the Freedom Party, became the subject of intense government investigation.
Finally, after only 16 months in office together, his coalition ended last May, when a video appeared in which Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, leader of the Freedom Party was seen, asking for electoral interference from a woman who he thought it was the niece of a Russian oligarch.
Saying "Enough is enough, ”Mr. Kurz dissolved his government and began campaigning immediately.
In the September vote, Kurz won 37.5 percent of the vote, which shows that the scandal and the brief coalition with the Freedom Party had not hurt him to death. But his party did not win enough seats to govern the country alone, and with their growing support, they won almost 14 percent of the votes, the Greens became an attractive, but unlikely, alternative.
Even so, Kurz had not excluded the possibility of another coalition with the Freedom Party, which lost significant support in the elections, or, less controversially, with the Social Democrats, who also saw their support eroded.
The Greens were helped by the scandals that ravaged the Freedom Party after it was expelled from the government. Facing charges of embezzlement, Mr. Strache was finally forced to leave his party altogether.
For the Greens, the coalition will test its own flexibility and if they can work with Mr. Kurz, with whom they disagree on everything from migration to economic policies.
Although the Popular Party and the Greens work together in three states in Austria, this is the first time they will do it on the national stage, a significant distinction due to the relative weakness of state governments in Austria.
But it is not the first time that the green parties enter a national government. They have been in coalitions in Finland, the Czech Republic, Ireland and, most famously, Germany, where they ruled with the Social Democrats from 1998 to 2005.
By negotiating a future policy, the Greens can be helped by two decisions of the supreme court that reverse the anti-immigrant movements made by the previous government. One linked social benefits to language skills, and the other banned headscarves for girls.