Kurz of Austria will rule with the Green Party in an unlikely partnership

BERLIN – Seven months after the coalition of his conservative party with the extreme right collapsed in a spectacular scandal, Sebastian Kurz, the former Austrian chancellor, announced a new government with the left-wing green party on Wednesday night.

"These were demanding negotiations, but the result is very good," Kurz told reporters. "Both we and the Greens can fulfill the central electoral promises we made."

Since Austria's early elections in September, it was not clear whether Kurz would revive a politically expensive coalition with the extreme right or reach the Greens across the political spectrum, their ideological opposites.

With the pivot, Kurz seems determined to demonstrate his willingness to make the necessary ideological commitments for a stable government. For the Greens, the coalition presents the opportunity to demonstrate that its party is capable of governing with a nationally established conservative party.