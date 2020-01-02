Kim Kardashian knocks down the rumors that he bought JFK's bloody murder shirt for North!

Kim Kardashian has closed rumors that she gave her 6-year-old daughter North, a bloody shirt that was once worn by former President John F. Kennedy during her murder.

The news was brought to Kim's attention by a fan:

"I AM SCREAMING to someone who tweeted jokingly that Kim Kardashian gave him the bloody shirt of North JFK and that Refinery29 wrote about it as if it were true ????" The fan wrote on Twitter next door. "What is North West going to do with JFK's bloody shirt? And why isn't he in a museum?"

Kim quickly replied: "WOW this is obviously false! @ Refinery29 I didn't receive JFK's shirt. It's a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never published," Kim wrote.

Then, the media issued an update that said the fake image included in the article had been deleted.

"This story has been updated since the original version. Previously, it included a fake Instagram image, which was deleted," reads a statement about the article.