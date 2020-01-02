Kim Kardashian brought from the northwest to the White House

Kim Kardashian shares some of her favorite moments of 2019, and one of them surprised most of the public. It is widely known that Kim is studying law and fighting for criminal reform for the majority. It was also public knowledge that he had visited the White House and had spoken with President Donald Trump about the problems minorities face in the legal system. What was not known was that Kim's maternal grandmother, Mary-Jo Campbell, and her six-year-old daughter, North West, came on an adventure. Now, Kim Kardashian shares some photos of her visit to the White House on her Instagram account, and people were surprised to see North at the Oval Office!

Kim Kardashian has 155 million followers and the response to the photos of the White House and the Oval Office in Instagram history was unanimous. People were surprised that the press did not find out that North and Mary-Jo (MJ) were also in the White House. The mother of four children has stated that she wants to give her children incredible life experiences and that she is certainly reaching her goal.

Kim shared the following title under one of the photos that informs people when the trio visited Washington, D.C.

“I took MJ to the White House. July 22, 2019. "

You can see an article that the Daily Mail wrote that contains photos of Kim Kardashians, the trip from North West and Mary-Jo Campbell to the White House below.

Although Kim Kardashian is widely known for her fashion, she is also becoming known for her social justice and activism. Kim has continuously supported several inmates who have been excessively convicted to find their freedom and get out of jail. Some of these former inmates include Alice Marie Johnson and Momolu Stewart. Kim has been working with the Live Buried Project.

Although many children visit the White House on a regular basis, it is not common for them to make internal visits and take selfies in the Oval Office. Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West ensure that their children are exposed to many educational experiences that change their lives as possible. What do you think of Kim's photos taken with North West and Mary-Jo Campbell in the White House?



