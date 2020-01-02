Kim Kardashian and the L.A. from Ex Kris Humphries could be yours

Douglas Elliman; fake images
Home Sweet Home!
It's been almost a decade since Kris Humphries Y Kim Kardashian They married at a luxurious wedding in Montecito, California, before resigning just 72 days later. While the marriage may be over, the home they once shared together in Beverly Hills is still standing. In fact, for a small fee of $ 5.7 million, you can also own the beautiful property of the former couples.
Kim lived in the house between 2010 and 2013 before moving in with her husband. Kanye west. This was also the house where Kris asked the question in his room, so he has quite a history of reality television for any major Kget up with the Kardashians fans. Beyond the charm of Hollywood history, the house actually has enough impressive amenities to offer any lucky buyer.
The house is a Tuscan resort-style villa on a quiet and closed cul-de-sac in Beverly Hills.
The property has an outdoor patio with a fireplace. In addition, a Gazebo on the hillside overlooking the pool, waterfall, outdoor kitchen and an outdoor bar. Definitely worth a penny. Although Kris and Kim have left their past safely behind them, Kim has opened up about her decision to end her marriage to the basketball player in such a short time.
"Just before I married Kris Humphries we were talking and I just took a different direction," Kim explained about her relationship with Kanye before walking down the hall. "And I think I had to go through that to find out what I wanted."
Shortly after his relationship with Kris ended, he met the love of his life and everything changed. Kim and Kanye married in 2014 after welcoming their first child northwest in 2013.
Five years and four children later, it is safe to say that the rest is history!
