Kim Kardashian and the L.A. from Ex Kris Humphries could be yours

Home Sweet Home!

It's been almost a decade since Kris Humphries Y Kim Kardashian They married at a luxurious wedding in Montecito, California, before resigning just 72 days later. While the marriage may be over, the home they once shared together in Beverly Hills is still standing. In fact, for a small fee of $ 5.7 million, you can also own the beautiful property of the former couples.

Kim lived in the house between 2010 and 2013 before moving in with her husband. Kanye west. This was also the house where Kris asked the question in his room, so he has quite a history of reality television for any major Kget up with the Kardashians fans. Beyond the charm of Hollywood history, the house actually has enough impressive amenities to offer any lucky buyer.

The house is a Tuscan resort-style villa on a quiet and closed cul-de-sac in Beverly Hills.