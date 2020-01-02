Kim Kardashian and Kanye West plan the fifth baby through a surrogate mother by 2020!

Kim Kardashian and her newly converted Christian husband Kanye West are reportedly planning to have another baby in 2020 through a substitute.

The couple already has four children together, but according to RadarOnline, Kanye is interested in further expanding his family.

"Kanye is pushing hard for this, and he has expressed his desire that things start immediately," a source said.

"Kanye wants so many blood heirs to inherit his legacy," the source continued, adding: "It is no coincidence that he and Kim returned to normal after the last baby entered their lives."

During an interview last year with SHOWstudio's In Camera, he talked about how his life has changed since he became a father.

"In whatever situation you are in, you will worry about raising your children," he said. "They are problems with champagne. There are people who cannot feed their children."

He continued: "Now I am on the first flight back home to see my daughter. Having a family, period, has made me completely rethink the way I rap," he said.

"[I am] very, very, very happy. And I am happy for the normal reasons of being happy. Because I married the woman of my dreams and I have a beautiful daughter and many beautiful people around me." … I have a son on the way. "