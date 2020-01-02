Khloe Kardashian smiles in a rare photo with Tristan Thompson and her daughter True

%MINIFYHTML3d4dfd3de22f4f8b1b85fcac73dd0d1b9% %MINIFYHTML3d4dfd3de22f4f8b1b85fcac73dd0d1b10%

It's been a while since Khloe Kardashian he treated his followers with pictures of her and Tristan Thompson after their separation last year. By demonstrating that there is no bad blood between them, the fashion mogul made a strange move and shared an image of them along with his daughter True Thompson on Instagram.

The photo was included in a 5-minute slide show video set to Des & # 39; reeThe success of 1996 "I am kissing you". Taken during KarJenners annual Christmas Eve party, Khloe smiled as she held True while posing next to Tristan in front of a festive Christmas tree. On top of that, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star included a photo of her ex playing with True and lots of images of the girl having fun.

Khloe's old friend also appeared in the video Malika Haqq as well as his sisters.

The video was accompanied by a moving message written by Khloe to mark the beginning of the year. "Happily saying goodbye" to 2019, he reflected on his turbulent year: "They tell you that you should not look back, but I will suggest you do it. Be brave, look back and reflect on your last year; or the last decade It's good to remind you what you went through and what you got over. "

"We may not be able to control what happens to us, but we can control how we react to it. We must remember that all things are powerless unless we give them power," he continued to encourage his followers, telling them to "remember that God has and He will always support you. Have faith that life will improve while we believe in ourselves. We must feel internally grateful for everything and strive to be better people on a daily basis. "

He concluded his extensive subtitle by praying that "leave everything that does not serve you for purpose, happiness, peace, love and health in 2019". Khloe then added: "2020 I welcome you with all my heart!"