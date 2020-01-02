Kevin James arrives on Netflix with the NASCAR series The Crew

Kevin James will come to Netflix with a new NASCAR series in which he will not only star but also produce in an executive manner entitled The gang. The program will help fill the void that the transmission platform has now that Fuller House is over. Previously it was feared that the network would also lose One day at a time, but the scream of rally fans was heard and the show will return for the fourth season in 2020. Now, comedian fans who won the audience with shows like The king of queens Y Kevin can wait, now you can add The gang to his favorite list of television series Kevin James.

This series also marks the first time NASCAR has been the subject of a television series. Netflix describes the plot of the next series as follows.

“Located in a NASCAR garage, James will play the team leader. When the owner retires and passes the equipment to his daughter, James disagrees with millennials who depend on the technology she begins to incorporate to modernize the equipment. "

Jeff Sussman, who has produced in an executive manner The king of the queens, Paul Blart; Mall Cop, true memories of an international killer and adults will produce co-executive The gang along with Todd Garner and Jeff Lowell. Lowell previously produced Netflix The ranch Y Two and a half Men.

Kevin James will star in the new Netflix comedy series as NASCAR team leader https://t.co/er081eJxI6 – People people) September 4, 2019

NASCAR fever will soon air when Fox broadcasts the Daytona 500 on February 16, 2020 starting at 2:30 p.m. ET. It is predicted that the new series will be a big favorite among NASCAR fans who generally can't watch comedy comedies around the world or races this way. Matt Summers and Tim Clark will be the executive producers of NASCAR, so this series will be authentic and true to the sport.

This will be Kevin James's first television series since Kevin can wait It ended in 2018 and their fans are delighted to have something else to expect as well.

Other cast members include Jillian Mueller, who will play Catherine, the new owner of the team that brings more technological advances, and Freddie Stroma (Perfect tone) who will play a driver.

Ad

What do you think about Kevin James joining Netflix to The gang? Are you waiting for the NASCAR series?



Post views:

0 0