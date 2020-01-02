Kevin Feige confirms the first transgender Marvel character

%MINIFYHTML2fbf70297c07a433050574b063a2b90d9% %MINIFYHTML2fbf70297c07a433050574b063a2b90d10%

The director of the Marvel studio confirms in an event that a transgender character will be featured in an upcoming superhero movie that is currently being filmed.

Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige has confirmed that a trans character will appear in a new superhero movie.

Fans of the comic book franchise have urged Feige to include more LGBTQ + characters, with Tessa Thompson Revealing that his character Valkyrie was gay or bisexual in early 2019.

Now, the head of the studio has revealed that trans people will be represented in an upcoming Marvel movie, probably "The eternal", which is the only film currently filming.

When asked in a question and answer session at the New York Film Academy if Marvel has plans to introduce more LGBTQ + characters and specifically trans characters, Feige said: "Yes, absolutely yes," before adding: "Very soon, in a movie you are shooting right now, yes. "

In July, the Geeks WorldWide website reported on Marvel's release notices for a trans character, but no details have been officially published.