Kenya Moore continues to raise awareness about families that cannot have children

Kenya Moore really supports families with problems after she had her own terrible health problems. He managed to have his miraculous baby, and is doing everything possible to help families who have the same problems and face difficulties in having children.

She shared a message in her support once again, and you can see it below.

‘#Teamtwirl, click on @babyquestgrants and follow now. Tag 2 people who love their family More awareness means more donations to help families have more #miraclebabies #babyquestgrants #babyquestfoundation #love #familyfirst ", Kenya captioned its publication.

Someone said: siguiendo Already following, you give me hope. I am almost 40 years old, and I have been struggling to carry out my pregnancies and I was giving up. "

One follower mentioned Cynthia Bailey's engagement problem and posted this: this Kenya, I really like you and I don't think you wanted to ruin Cynthia's surprise, but I'm curious why you told her that. Didn't you know that Kandi was telling you in secret that he was going to propose it definitely? I'm thinking maybe you thought Kandi was saying "oh, he could propose marriage," so you thought about saying that to Cynthia and not as if you were saying something you knew? "

You probably already know that Kenya was accused of ruining Cynthia's engagement, and the drama made fans debate the issue.

Someone else praised Kenya and said: Ken Kenya! Raise your head and turn with your daughter and with God in your heart! "

A commenter praised Kenya despite shading it a few years ago: the @thekenyamoore In 2013, during her first year at #rhoa, I made some negative comments and apparently read them and blocked me immediately. I never want to make people feel bad or put negativity in the world. So I want to apologize for that. I think you are an impressive, funny and intelligent woman who will be a great mother. I wish you and yours a happy new year. I hope your heart heals and you find someone who appreciates you. You deserve it. & # 39;

Apart from this, Kenya shared her most beloved photos of 2019, and is excited about her brokers on her social media account.



