Kelly Osbourne gets sick from reports about Ozzy being on her deathbed

Ozzy OsbourneThe daughter has criticized recent online reports that suggest her father is on her deathbed.

Ozzy spent much of 2019 recovering from a fall at his home, which dislodged the metal in his spine and left him in agony, but returned to the stage for a performance with Post Malone Y Travis Scott (II) at the American Music Awards at the end of November, and he plans to start his own "No More Tours 2" walk in 2020.

But reports suggest that he is not a good man and is in health problems, according to rumors that his daughter Kelly Osbourne He really wants to go to bed.

"Today I had a wonderful start to 2020," he shared on Wednesday, January 1 in a message written with an Instagram story. "I went out for lunch with my family. Then I spent the rest of the day laughing and going out with my dad."

"I come home to read disgusting articles about my father supposedly being on his & # 39; deathbed & # 39; sometimes the media make me sick! It is no secret that my father has had a difficult year in what that concerns your health, but come the F * * K in this is full bulls ** t ".

Ozzy recently released "Under The Graveyard," the first single from his upcoming 12th album, "Ordinary Man," his first long-term solo project in a decade.