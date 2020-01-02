Kehlani sounds like the tragic death of rapper Lexii Alijai

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

This Wednesday, the singer and songwriter, Kehlani, went to her Twitter account to express her condolences for the 21-year-old rapper, Lexii Alijai, who died tragically earlier this week. Kehlani and the 21-year-old artist collaborated together on their 2015 song, "Jealous."

The star tweeted: "I just received the worst news ever, my heart is broken." F ** K ". Paraphrasing the rest of the artist's social media posts, the star said she felt a variety of emotions, including confusion, heartbreak, anger, and also referred to the rapper as her,quot; little sister. "

Kehlani stated that it was brutal to see such a young talent die at an early age, claiming that he had a special place in his heart, and that it was only a matter of time before Lexii achieved the goals they had previously discussed.

At the moment, it is not clear how he died. According to multiple reports, Alexis Alijai Lynch, also known as Lexii Alijai, grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota, and gained followers for her performances in songs like "Cold Hearted," by Meek Mill, as well as "Girls Love Beyonce," from Drake

In addition, Lexii released their own music, including several mixed tapes, one with the name of Super Sweet 16. Alijai also had other records, including feel less since 2014 and Joseph's coat since 2015. His first full album came out in 2017, a 16-song album called Growth pains

At the Grammy Awards, his collaboration with Kehlani for the song "Jealous,quot; was nominated for the best urban contemporary album. Lexii's career was just beginning, securing many places for guests in the albums of much larger artists, as well as spaces in popular music festivals, including Soundset Festival.

Following the news of his death, other artists came to commemorate the tragic death of the star, including Wale and Bas. As fans of hip-hop culture know, this would not be the first time that a rapper and performer died early.

Ad

At the end of 2019, the emo-trap singer, Juice WRLD, died due to an alleged seizure. Other stars that will die include Mac Miller, Lil & # 39; Peep and XXXTentacion, all drug-related with the exception of XXXTentacion.


