Katy Perry reveals that she and Orlando are committed to self improvement

During a conversation with reporters from Vogue India, Katy Perry revealed that she and Orlando Bloom, her fiancee, are dedicated to self-improvement and being honest with each other, even if that makes things uncomfortable with each other.

Published on January 2, Thursday, Katy stated that she and Orlando were committed to improving each other. According to the 35-year-old singer and songwriter, Bloom looked a lot like her "mirror," in the sense that her relationship allows her to see what she needs to improve.

In other words, their romance accentuates the good things in their lives, but also illuminates the bad things. Perry claimed that his man was like a "wise man," and when they met, he told him that "they would take out the poison from each other."

According to Perry, Orlando is unique in that it is willing to embark on an emotional and spiritual journey. "It's like an endless cleaning," said the composer. In addition, Katy Perry shared her battle against depression in 2017 and 2018, which was so serious that she didn't even want to get out of bed.

Perry says that Orlando has strongly supported his goals, one of which is his goal of improving his mental health. The star claimed that Orlando was not Katy Perry's biggest fan, his character, but a true Katheryn Hudson fan, his real name.

As previously reported, Bloom asked Perry for his hand in marriage on Valentine's Day, February 2019. A source who spoke with Us Magazine then said Katy and Orlando intended to marry in December last year, however , they could not find a place to tie the knot, so he had to postpone.

Prior to her engagement with Orlando Bloom, Perry was married to actor and comedian Russel Brand, which lasted from 2010 to 2012. In addition, she had a relationship with John Mayer from 2012 to 2013.

Orlando, on the other hand, was married to Miranda Kerr for three years from 2010 to 2013. The former couple has an 8-year-old son named Flynn.



