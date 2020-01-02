Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom took the poison out of each other

Katy Perry You have found a partner in Orlando Bloom, but the road to this point was a process.

The 13 times Grammy nominee has sung about love, has been in love and has since found not only great love, but an "anchor,quot; in the famous actor. However, as he explained in a recently published interview with Vogue India, much more than romance has entered into their relationship.

"I have gone to therapy, I have gone through the Hoffman Process, I have done plant medicine … And I have a partner who also tries to find balance: Orlando, who is on a spiritual journey for himself. He is an anchor who he supports me, and he is very real, "he told the magazine about his fiance. "He's not the number one fan of Katy Perry, but he's the number one fan of Katheryn Hudson."

Reflecting on matters of the heart, the singer of "Never Really Over,quot; explained: "Love is different from dating. You have dates at twenty. Love is society, friendship, truth and being an absolute mirror for someone."

With her "mirror," she continues to "clean." "Orlando is like a wise man. When we met, he said we would get the poison out of each other, and we really do. It's exhausting, but we really take responsibility," said the star. "I never had a partner who was willing to embark on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando. It's a challenge, because you're facing all the things you don't like about yourself. It's like an endless cleaning."