Kathy Griffin marries with the help of Lily Tomlin

Congratulations are in order for Kathy Griffin.

The comedian started the new year in an unforgettable way, getting married. After the clock struck midnight and 2020 began, the television personality married Randy Bick. "We got married officially early this morning," Griffin confirmed on Twitter, noting that he would upload a video of the ceremony, "just under 14 minutes," to YouTube. "We are editing the votes because we wanted them to be private and for us. The rest is simply adorable."

"Such an incredible moment in our lives," Bick tweeted. "I love you!"

Griffin had another surprise up his sleeve since the ceremony was officiated for nothing less than Grace and Frankie star and fellow comedian Lily tomlin. "Yes, that is the great Lily Tomlin as our officiant and you will enjoy your wife, Jane Wagner, speaking in the background, "he told fans on social media.