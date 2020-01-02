Kathy Griffin marries with the help of Lily Tomlin

Barry King / Getty Images
Congratulations are in order for Kathy Griffin.
The comedian started the new year in an unforgettable way, getting married. After the clock struck midnight and 2020 began, the television personality married Randy Bick. "We got married officially early this morning," Griffin confirmed on Twitter, noting that he would upload a video of the ceremony, "just under 14 minutes," to YouTube. "We are editing the votes because we wanted them to be private and for us. The rest is simply adorable."
"Such an incredible moment in our lives," Bick tweeted. "I love you!"
Griffin had another surprise up his sleeve since the ceremony was officiated for nothing less than Grace and Frankie star and fellow comedian Lily tomlin. "Yes, that is the great Lily Tomlin as our officiant and you will enjoy your wife, Jane Wagner, speaking in the background, "he told fans on social media.
"What was supposed to be superficial, & # 39; touch and tear it away & # 39 ;, a one-night adventure has grown and flourished into something much more meaningful," Tomlin read when the ceremony began, referring to the romance of almost a decade of the couple, which included a brief division in November 2018. "They stayed together. Then they couldn't stay away from each other."
As another nod to their long relationship, the star put on a dress that she wore earlier on her "first formal date,quot; in September 2011 and posted a flashback photo to prove it.
"I asked Randy to choose which of my long dresses was her favorite for some reason," he explained. "He chose this dress and showed me this photo. Romance is fashionable again."
And, for those who wonder if the surprise event was just a "moment," Griffin, who was previously married Matt molineI had the perfect shot.
"NOT a little," he tweeted. "But there will be humorous elements in the ceremony. I will probably publish a minute before we go to bed and finally we will consummate our relationship after eight years."
Congratulations to the newlyweds!
