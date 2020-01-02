Katharine McPhee serenades her stepdaughter Erin Foster and her husband at their New Year's Eve wedding

Instagram

The student of & # 39; American Idol & # 39; She gives her husband's daughter David Foster a personal wedding gift while attending the wedding ceremony of Erin and Simon Tikhman.

Katharine McPhee He has a personal wedding gift for his stepdaughter. The runner-up of season 5 of "American idol"He attended the New Year's Eve weddings of Erin Foster and his business partner, Simon Tikhman, and offered a serenade for the newlyweds and their guests at the reception.

In a video uploaded to Instagram Story by the vice president of global alliances of the photo-sharing site Charles Porch, the music producer's singing wife David Foster could be seen going on stage to perform an interpretation of Sara Bareilles"" She used to be mine. "In the clip, Charles wrote:" @KATHERINEFOSTER BRINGING IT ".

It wasn't Katharine's only performance on the special night. According to reports, the 35-year-old woman has partnered with her husband for a live duet of "Proud Mary." Apart from the "Scorpion"The actress's performance, Charles's Instagram story feed also discovered another famous guest, Kate Hudson, taking the microphone to show your ability to sing.

While Katharine took place during the wedding reception, Kate happened after the wedding. A source told E! News: "After the wedding, everyone put on comfortable clothes and returned to the karaoke of the Graduate Hotel, Cross Eyed Critters. Kate took the stage to sing a great performance of & # 39; Shallow & # 39; Erin and her friends were on stage singing and having a good time. "

Katharine's performance has been established months before the big day. In November, Erin confirmed that her new stepmother would provide entertainment for her wedding guest. Known at the great inaugural event of MIRROR Westfield Century City, E was spilled! News: "It's free, are you kidding? Right? It's free entertainment."

"So Kat wrote to me the other day and said: & # 39; Is there anything I can do to help you prepare? & # 39; And I said:" Yes. Vocal exercises Prepare your voice because you will be acting. "She is like & # 39; OK & # 39;", said the 37-year-old writer. "She really has such a beautiful voice. Simon and I are real fans of her, so I'm very excited."

Erin's wedding took place in Nashville, Tennessee, four months after Simon asked the question at the Napa Valley Reserve in California. Your wedding guests included Jennifer Meyer, Rachel Zoe, Jonah Hill and makeup artist Aliana Lopez.