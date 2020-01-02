Kate Hudson reveals her exact weight and says she is not "impressed,quot;

Kate HudsonYou are not too "impressed,quot; with your weight gain after the holidays.

Like everyone else, the actress enjoyed the many sweets and candies that accompany the Christmas season, but now she seems to regret eating a cookie or two. On her Instagram, the Weight Watchers ambassador reveals that she climbed on the scale today and was not "impressed,quot; by the results. "Then, after the holidays, I'm basically 136 … I always round up! The ideal weight for me (is) 125," explains the mother of three children. "I'm going to say that 3-5 pounds is mostly water and I'm a muscular body, so I weigh more even if I'm thin … important for people to understand that!"

She adds: "Muscle weight is a happy number!"

However, the star says that its slight fluctuation in weight is "acceptable,quot;, because "it knows (s) how to do this." This is thanks to her work with Weight Watchers, which she became an ambassador in December 2018.