Kate Hudson reveals her exact weight and says she is not "impressed,quot;

Kate HudsonYou are not too "impressed,quot; with your weight gain after the holidays.
Like everyone else, the actress enjoyed the many sweets and candies that accompany the Christmas season, but now she seems to regret eating a cookie or two. On her Instagram, the Weight Watchers ambassador reveals that she climbed on the scale today and was not "impressed,quot; by the results. "Then, after the holidays, I'm basically 136 … I always round up! The ideal weight for me (is) 125," explains the mother of three children. "I'm going to say that 3-5 pounds is mostly water and I'm a muscular body, so I weigh more even if I'm thin … important for people to understand that!"
She adds: "Muscle weight is a happy number!"
However, the star says that its slight fluctuation in weight is "acceptable,quot;, because "it knows (s) how to do this." This is thanks to her work with Weight Watchers, which she became an ambassador in December 2018.
It seems that the program works for the actress, since she was able to reach her ideal weight a few months after receiving her daughter, Rani rose. "What I am publishing is a great thank you post! I feel fortunate that my other work life (when I am wearing the entrepreneur's cap) is surrounded by the most inspiring people," he shared. "For every person in the @fabletics community and every person in the @ww community, you keep me focused and encouraged. I appreciate it!"
But it's not all about weight for the mother. She has said time and again that she is committed to leading a healthier and happier lifestyle for herself and her children. She said recently Women's health that although it used to be all about his career, a few years ago he decided to "relax,quot;, take a step back from acting, to make films that really were not making me happy and watch what I really want to do and what I want to give back, and what kind of father I want to be. "
And that means eating well, living an active lifestyle and being the best mother you can be. "What I have learned, and what I am learning, is that I am doing my best," explained the 40-year-old.
If this is not # 2020Goals, then we do not know what it is.