Kandi Burruss looked amazing for NYE with a silver tight dress

Kandi Burruss shared a photo of the party she attended in NYE that took place at the owner of the frost Bistro by Rasheeda Frost and her husband Kirk. Check out the photo below to see how beautiful she looked in a tight dress that showed her curves.

‘I think I will see these women all year long since we brought 2020 together, but it has been like that for years anyway. Why change? @thefauxpro @carmoncambrice @gochahawkins @tamera_wynn ’Kandi captioned his post.

People wished him all the best in the comments and also praised his figure and his outfit.

Somoene said: ‘Happy new year. May you continue to prosper in all your efforts, "and another follower wrote:" I feel like a child in a Kandi store … all I have is one dollar … I think I will get the Tootsie roll "Happy New Year."

Another commenter posted: ‘Lol on the right, why change? I love you Kandi, happy, happy new year!

Another fan wrote: ‘Happy new year everyone. You ladies look absolutely beautiful & # 39; & # 39;

Someone else said: ‘Happy New Year Kandi, this year our little baby Rilez graduated and became a young woman. You raised her well and infused him with greatness! Praying for a great year for your family 💞 ’

One commentator wrote: & # 39; You are rocking that dress … H..Happy New Year !! & # 39; and a follower published: & # 39; Rasheeda is better than me a baby out of wedlock with a woman who looked like her, I just can't. & # 39;

Kandi recently turned to RHOA's latest episode about her Talk about that series on YouTube.

Ad

Apart from this, Kandi has been living her best life, especially since baby Blaze Tucker came into the world.



Post views:

0 0