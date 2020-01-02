Justin Bieber has just been added to the list of celebrities who are on TikTok
Recent Articles
Justin Bieber has just been added to the list of celebrities who are on TikTok
Justin Bieber has just been added to the list of celebrities who...
Iran may be planning attacks on US interests: Pentagon chief | Iran news
Iran or the groups it supports may be planning new attacks against the interests of the United States in the Middle East, and the...
Ricky Gervais addresses alleged transphobic tweets before balloons
Austin Hargrave / The Hollywood Reporter Get ready because Ricky Gervais is about to unleash his comedy about you in the...
Ranveer Singh rents an apartment in the building of the wife Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh is very romantic in real life. The actor's love and affection for wife Deepika Padukone is not unknown. According to...