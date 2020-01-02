Jurgen Klopp warns that Liverpool can improve after the undefeated Premier League year | Soccer news

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane seal the dominant victory over Sheffield United while Liverpool have been defeating in the Premier League for 12 months

















Jurgen Klopp admits that it is an "intense period,quot; and that his Liverpool players, and himself, will be happy to be in bed after another victory in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp warned that there is still room for improvement in Liverpool despite spending a full calendar year in the undefeated Premier League.

The leaders of the fugitive league took another great step towards a first league title in 30 years when the goals of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane secured a 2-0 dominant victory over Sheffield United in Anfield.

The victory restored Liverpool's 13-point gap at the top of the table, saw them match the record points at this stage of a season of the highest category and extended their undefeated career in the competition to 37 games, 12 less than 49 Arsenal games. Record, however, Klopp argues that there is more to come from his team.

"We know there is room for improvement," Klopp said in his post-match press conference. "It is important for us.

"We care only for ourselves, we can do things better and we have to do it. Every player wants to do better and knows (that he can) do better. There were some things we did better than the last game that helped tonight."

& # 39; A performance as good as anything else & # 39;

Sheffield United has developed a reputation for disregarding his opponent's stature since he won the Premier League promotion, but his plan went out the window within four minutes at Anfield when Salah placed Andrew Robertson's Cross at home after the unfortunate slip of George Baldock.

58 – Liverpool has accumulated 58 points from its 20 Premier League games this season; In the history of the top English category, only Manchester City in 2017-18 (also 58) has had so many points at this stage of a campaign (assuming three points for an all-time victory).

Mane sealed Liverpool's impressive victory midway through the second half with an impressive counterattack goal, but the bad-colored Blades could have been further back against the top Reds.

"We play the same way you have to play against Sheffield United," Klopp added. "I don't think there are many games like this against Sheffield United in the last year."

"That was the best thing the boys did tonight, they were not allowed to take anything out of the game, which is really difficult."

"We played really well; our pass was very good, we broke lines, our positioning was exceptional and the offensive discipline was exceptional."

"We did not allow them to have the moments they wanted, we controlled the game and (the victory) was very well deserved."

"It's an intense period of the year, but in terms of overall performance it was as good as anything, really, very good. That makes me happy."

874 – Liverpool completed 874 passes against Sheffield United tonight; its highest amount in a Premier League game since Opta has this information registered (since the 2003-04 season), with only Manchester City achieving more in a game in this period (three times).

Wilder can't see that they catch Liverpool

Many people have already crowned the Liverpool Premier League champions publicly, and Sheffield United coach Chris Wilder was close to increasing his number after his team's defeat at Anfield.

He said: "The race they have been in, you only see the appetite and desire of everyone in the football club, has the feeling of relentlessness over them and the fans too, the way they drive their players .

"They realize that it is a huge and important season and a fantastic position they are in. It would be a very brave man to bet against them as champions of this division."