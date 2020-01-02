Julian Castro leaves the US Democratic presidential race in 2020 | USA news

The former secretary of housing, Julian Castro, on Thursday ended his candidacy for the presidency of the United States, which boosted the immigration field in 2020 and hit the rivals strongly on the stage of the debate, but never found a foothold to climb from the back of the pack.

"I am very proud of the campaign we have carried out together. We have shaped the conversation on so many important issues in this race, we defend the most vulnerable people and we have given voice to those who are often forgotten." Castro said in a video posted online.

"But with only one month until Iowa assemblies, and given the circumstances of this campaign season, I have determined that it is simply not our time," he added. "So today it is with a heavy heart and with deep gratitude that I will suspend my campaign for president. To all those who have been inspired by our campaign, especially to our young people, keep looking for their dreams and keep fighting for what they believe in."

He concluded with: "We will win one day!" – What translates as "We will win someday!"

Castro, who launched his campaign in January, withdrew after not getting enough support in the polls or donations to qualify for recent Democratic debates. Castro, a former mayor of San Antonio who was the only Latino in the race, had stalled for most of his campaign around 1 percent in the polls and entered October with little money.

Castro, 45, was among the youngest in the race at a time when the upward left wing of the party demands a generational change. As the grandson of a Mexican immigrant, Castro said he recognized the significance of his candidacy in the face of anti-immigrant rhetoric and the hardline policies of President Donald Trump on the U.S.-Mexico border.

But he worked not to be typecast as a single-subject candidate. Castro made the decision to call Puerto Rico's attention as his first campaign stop, recited the names of black victims killed in high-profile police shootings and was the first in the field to call for Trump's dismissal.

But his numbers from fallen surveys never moved. He was often overshadowed by another Texan in the race that retired at the end of last year, former representative Beto O & # 39; Rourke and another former young mayor, Pete Buttigieg of South Bend. Meanwhile, Castro's campaign and supporters complained that he did not receive due credit for occupying front-line positions.

Trying to show that he could face Trump, Castro moved during great moments in the debate stages and flirted with a much-needed break in June after confronting O & # 39; Rourke for not supporting the decriminalization of those who cross the border between officials . entry points

But looking back at Biden at a later stage brought a violent reaction. During the September debate in Houston, Castro seemed to refer to concerns about the former vice president's age of 76 years and added a farewell opportunity.

"I am fulfilling the legacy of Barack Obama, and you are not," Castro said.

Castro, who was Obama's housing secretary in his second term, denied having made a personal excavation in Biden as others in the field condemned the exchange. Three days later, Castro lost one of his three sponsors in Congress, Representative Vicente Gonzalez of Texas, who changed his support for Biden.

Castro had warned supporters in a fundraising appeal that not reaching the November debate stage would mean the end of his campaign. He needed to reach at least 3 percent of the vote in four early state or national polls, but he didn't get one.

What follows for Castro is unclear. Back home in Texas, Democrats had seen Castro as their biggest waiting star and some have urged him to run for governor as state trends are more diverse and liberal.

Castro was listed as a rising Democratic star after being elected mayor of the seventh largest city in the nation at 34, and was on the list of candidates for Hillary Clinton's formula mate in 2016. But this time he rejected suggestions on the election campaign. around that I was auditioning for that role again.