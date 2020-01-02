Journalists apologize after receiving a violent reaction for commenting negatively on the appearance of Blue Ivy

Two journalists began 2020 with a fiery and controversial start when they commented on the appearance of Beyoncé and Jay Z's daughter, Blue Ivy, in a negative way. The comments quickly gained strength on social media and discovered that the two journalists had to apologize.

Vanity Fair writer K. Van Collins Fair and Harper's web editor, Violet Lucca, set off a storm of controversy when they chatted on Twitter that included derogatory comments about the physical appearance of 7-year-old Blue Ivy Carter. The conversation surrounded Collins and Lucca's opinion that Blue is not attractive because he looks a lot like his father, and also that he is an "ugly duckling."

His twitter exchange went like this. Collins initially tweeted: "I have a feeling that the genes on Jay Z's face are about to hit Blue Ivy and I'm very sorry for her." Lucca responded with: "Haven't you done it yet?" you are right. But he's lucky: if it happens now, it will definitely grow. End the ugly duckling phase early. That was when Lucca brought Kylie Jenner into the conversation, writing: "Or she will simply undergo plastic surgery at 16 to Kylie Jenner and we will all have to pretend she always looked that way … I can't afford to feel too much ". Sorry for the incredibly rich!

Those tweets became viral in a short time and inspired Collins and Lucca to address their comments and offer an apology, and also eliminate the tweets in question.

Collins wrote this after the violent reaction:

"I'm sorry for Blue Ivy's tweet: a bad joke, and black girls in particular deserve better."

Meanwhile, Lucca published this:

"I'm sorry, I was cleaning my apartment while it was exploding … celebrity kids should be off limits, but they haven't been over and over again. So I said something mean and they called me ugly, old and racist." .

Many social media users noted that the timing of the incident reflects the problems that Ari Lennox recently addressed on social media regarding being called "Rottweiler,quot; on Twitter.

Roommates, what do you think about this?