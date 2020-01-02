Jordan Binnington of St. Louis Blues challenges Justin Bieber to a dissident competition

St. Louis Blues goalkeeper Jordan Binnington publicly challenged Justin Bieber to an ice break challenge on Wednesday in response to a series of videos Bieber posted about him playing recreational hockey on Instagram.

"10 separate me against you," Binnington said in a video. "You write me down that I will dye my platinum blonde hair @justinbieber."

The Canadian singer posted several videos in the last week of him playing hockey (including a brilliant game with Toronto players Maple Leafs, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Tyson Barrie). According to the video, Bieber's hockey skills have remained sharp over the years: he even scored a good upside down goal in one of them, which led Binnington to challenge the pop star in the comments.

"How close to $ 10,000 for charity do I get and you donate to a charity of my choice and we film it?" Bieber responded to Binnington's initial challenge in another Instagram post.

Will the Biebs and Binnington face each other? Budweiser Canada went into action on Thursday offering to Bieber double donation of $ 10,000 if the two go face to face during the NHL All-Star weekend in St. Louis, in which Binnington will conveniently participate as part of the Central Division list.

Bieber is a busy man: his new album, Tasty, premieres on January 3, but is no stranger to the All-Star events. In 2017, he played in the league's All-Star Celebrity Shootout game in Los Angeles, and also won the MVP award in the 2011 NBA All-Star Celebrity game.

So, maybe, just maybe Bieber shows up during the All-Star Skills competition on January 24 and does a show against Binnington.