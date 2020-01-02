Jonathan Isaac's injury update: Magic advanced at least two months with hyperextended knee

%MINIFYHTML18ba422527e962df3853902155fe6b7c9% %MINIFYHTML18ba422527e962df3853902155fe6b7c10%

The magical forward Jonathan Isaac was in the process of making one of his characteristic explosive plays in transition on Wednesday against the Wizards when his knee seemed to bend.

Isaac remained on the ground for a prolonged period before being knocked down with what the team Announced It is a hyperextended left knee.

After receiving an MRI on Thursday, Orlando ruled it out for at least eight to 10 weeks.

The injury occurred after Isaac stripped Bradley Beal, accelerated across the floor and stood up for a tray. He became entangled with Beal, who was retreating to contest the shot, and collapsed on the court.

Isaac, 22, has been a defensive monster this season. It has an average of 1.6 steals per game and 2.5 blocks per game. He is considered the most promising piece of a Magic team that tries to break a perpetual cycle of mediocrity since Dwight Howard's departure almost a decade ago.

Orlando is no stranger to serious injuries to the lower body in recent years: teammate Aaron Gordon has dealt with knee problems throughout his career and is now offside with an Achilles injury.

The Magic (14-19) recently recovered the Nikola Vucevic center from a foot injury.