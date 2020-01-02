Jodie Turner-Smith strips naked on the beach in a photo taken by Joshua Jackson

WENN / Avalon

Wishing fans a happy new year, the actress of & # 39; Queen and Slim & # 39; She shares a silhouette of herself from her winter vacation in Jamaica with former star of & # 39; Dawson & # 39; s Creek & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Joshua Jackson Y Jodie Turner-Smith It rang in 2020 with a naked and pregnant click.

Jackson captured his rumored wife from behind in a beach photo cut out of his winter vacation in Jamaica.

The future mother of 33 years captioned the image: "Happy new year and happy new decade. The last 10 years have been a great trip! I laughed, cried and, most importantly, LEARNED. Go ahead. Let us all see that our wildest dreams * continue * to come true. "

<br />

The publication was completed with the hashtags, #LiveFootageOfMeInMyElement and #ItsNotAThirstTrapIfYourManTakesThePhoto.