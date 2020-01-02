Jodie Turner-Smith publishes a nude photo of her vacation, but states that it is not a thirst trap for this reason

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Jodie Turner-Smith is excited for life in 2020. The Queen & Slim recently married star Dawson's torrent Joshua Jackson alum, and the couple expects their first child. The newlyweds recently went on vacation to Jamaica, and the 33-year-old actress published a beautiful photo of NSFW that drives fans crazy.

The photo shows Turner-Smith totally naked in silhouette while looking at Button Beach.

"Happy new year and happy new decade," Turner-Smith wrote in the caption. “The last 10 years have been a good trip !!! I laughed, cried and, most importantly, LEARNED. Keep going. May we all see that our wildest dreams * continue * coming true. "

Turner-Smith also explained through a hashtag that the image was not a thirst trap because his man took the picture. In a video in her Instagram story, the model joked that her new husband has "zero respect,quot; for his Instagramming. The comments section of the photo is full of positive messages from fans, including the words "awesome,quot; and "gorgeous." A fan wrote that "Mr. Dawson’s Creek is a lucky guy."

According to We weekly Turner-Smith and Jackson were married in August after being seen in a court in Beverly Hills obtaining a marriage license, which is valid for 90 days. And, last month, the publication confirmed that the couple expected their first child. A source says that Jackson is "very supportive,quot; with his new wife and enjoys encouraging her.

Turner-Smith and Jackson first caused dating rumors in November 2018 when they were seen holding hands in Los Angeles. At that time, a source said the couple attended Usher's 40th birthday party and reportedly were "all together,quot; while spending the night looking into each other's eyes and dancing together.

After the couple was seen in court last summer, Turner-Smith wore a huge diamond ring on his finger at the premiere of Queen & Slim. He also published a photo of the couple looking into each other's eyes, and wrote in the caption that they believed "a little,quot;.

Before marrying Turner-Smith, Jackson had a relationship with Diane Kruger for ten years. However, they separated in 2016. She is now dating Living Dead star Norman Reedus, and they share a son together.


