Joaquin Phoenix and I are open to the sequel to & # 39; Joker & # 39;

When asked about the possibility of a follow-up, the director behind the Batman villain's origin story admits that the conversations arose after the film became a huge success in 2019.

"jester"filmmaker Todd Phillips He is reflecting on the possibility of a sequel.

The director's origin story about the Batman villain, starring Joaquin PhoenixIt was a great success in 2019, and now Phillips admits that a follow-up is a great possibility.

"When a movie makes $ 1 billion and it costs $ 60 million to make it, of course, (the sequel) appears," Todd tells Deadline. "But Joaquin and I have not really decided. We are open."

"I would love to work with him on anything, quite frankly. So who knows? But he would have to have a real thematic resonance of the way he did it, ultimately, it's about childhood trauma and lack of love and loss of empathy. All those things are really what made this movie work for us, so we should have something that had the same thematic resonance. "