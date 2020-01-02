Jessie J Trashes Publication in the media that thought her recent publication was about Channing Tatum

In recent news, Jessie J lost one of her personal friends and security guards for suicide, however, some of her fans, and an online media, misinterpreted her words when she thought it was her relationship with Channing Tatum, whom he recently broke up. up with

Reported by E! Online, the media claimed that Jessie uploaded an Instagram post in which she cried the loss of her friend, Dave, who was also her security guard. December 2019 marked the first anniversary of his death.

In her publication, the 31-year-old singer and songwriter honestly touched all the people who feel lonely, urging them to stay, even if they sometimes want to leave the land. "Talk to someone who can give you professional advice," the singer urged.

As noted earlier, many of his fans and media publications assumed that it was his affair with Channing Tatum, considering that he never mentioned Dave's death in the original publication. Although, several of his followers noticed that, in fact, it was Dave.

An IG user wrote that not everything he posts on social media is about Channing Tatum. As previously reported, Channing and Jessie separated in mid-December, and a source stated that they are still good friends and remain friendly.

The star also admitted that he did not feel so good during the holiday season, which fans again believed had to do with his separation from Channing. In October 2018, Us magazine reported that Channing and Jessie had begun dating after their separation and subsequent divorce with their son's mother, Jenna Dewan.

The store at that time claimed that the 39 and 31 year olds had been dating for a few months. For example, sources saw Channing at one of his concerts in Salt Lake City and Seattle.

Ad

The dates in question included his mini golf date at a field in Seattle on October 6, Saturday, 2018. He also went to his show in Salt Lake City on October 8, Monday.



Post views:

0 0