Jessie J criticizes the media for tying the publication of & # 39; healing & # 39; to Channing Tatum Split

"The singer became REAL about her best friend who lost this time last year," says the creator of "Domino" hits after many media spun her long post in a note about her breakup.

Jessie J He has attacked the media for turning his publication about a lost friend into one about his love separation.

The pop star and Channing Tatum He allegedly broke up in November (19) and many media took a long post on "healing" with his Instagram followers on Sunday, December 29 (19) as a note about the breakup.

Next to a photo of her silhouette in front of a setting sun, the 31-year-old woman wrote: "Time is the gift. Time is fear. Time is magic. Time is memory. Time is change . Time is pain. Time is healing. "

"Aleja. Go somewhere where your world sits and looks small. Gain perspective. Lie on the sea. Walk to the top of a mountain. Drive to (a) gazebo in a park. Look at the stars. This is not To make you feel that your problems or sadness or the feelings you feel are not valid, but know that you are NEVER alone, billions of people around the world, they are just trying to smile and mean it, they are actively working on who they are. You miss someone they have lost. You feel useless. They LOVE YOU. "

The singer now insists that the publications and the media that hastened to comment on her note before the New Year misunderstood him, and the message had nothing to do with his separation from Channing.

By posting a tweet about what he wrote, he said: "After separating from #ChanningTatum, the singer became real about heartbreak and healing in a sincere Instagram post …", he added, "The singer became REAL about her best friend. She lost this time last year. Lying is not journalism. They taught you that, right? "