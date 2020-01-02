Jessie J closes Channing Tatum Split Speculation once and for all

Jessie JIt is more than just the state of your relationship.

The singer's breakup of Channing Tatum it may be in the headlines from left to right, but there are other things that the British is dealing with, such as regretting the loss of his friend and lifelong security guard Dave. This December marked the first anniversary of Dave's death by suicide, a topic he discussed extensively in one of his latest Instagram posts.

In the gloomy and honest legend, the 31-year-old woman revealed that she is "healing,quot; after her friend's death. "Send LOVE to anyone who feels alone. We need you close. You are stronger than you think and you are able to find your happy time again," the artist shared. "Talk to someone who can give you professional advice."

To the average reader, this may seem cryptic or ominous after the news of his separation, but to his many fans it was clear that he was talking about the death of his friend.