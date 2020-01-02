Jessie J closes Channing Tatum Split Speculation once and for all

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Jessie JIt is more than just the state of your relationship.

The singer's breakup of Channing Tatum it may be in the headlines from left to right, but there are other things that the British is dealing with, such as regretting the loss of his friend and lifelong security guard Dave. This December marked the first anniversary of Dave's death by suicide, a topic he discussed extensively in one of his latest Instagram posts.

In the gloomy and honest legend, the 31-year-old woman revealed that she is "healing,quot; after her friend's death. "Send LOVE to anyone who feels alone. We need you close. You are stronger than you think and you are able to find your happy time again," the artist shared. "Talk to someone who can give you professional advice."

To the average reader, this may seem cryptic or ominous after the news of his separation, but to his many fans it was clear that he was talking about the death of his friend.

However, since she did not name Dave or mention his death, it seems that some people assumed that his legend was related to his breakup with Channing. A media outlet wrote about his "healing,quot; message and shared the article with the legend: "Nothing heals a broken heart better than time, and Jessie J knows everything. After separating from #ChanningTatum, the singer became real about anguish and healing in a sincere Instagram post. "

Getty / Shutterstock / E! Illustration

Jessie J saw this Instagram post and ended up calling the site for having misunderstood his words. "The singer became REAL about her best friend who lost this time last year," he replied. "Lying is not journalism. They taught you that, right?"

Since then, the media reviewed its legend to reflect that Jessie is mourning the loss of a friend and not because of her relationship with him. Mike Magic star.

However, it was too late and many people rushed to defend the pop singer. An Instagram user wrote: "Not everything he posts is about Channing or his relationship."

Actually, the British has said very little about his separation from Tatum. In mid-December, a source revealed that she and Channing separated, but they are still good friends. Since then, the singer has shared that she felt "not so funny,quot; during the holidays, but that's it.

