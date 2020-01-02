Jenny McCarthy enjoyed NYE at home with her family after a decade of co-host of New Year's Eve Rockin

Jenny McCarthy has spent the last decade as co-host Dick Clark's New Year's Eve with Ryan Seacrest. But this year, he decided to celebrate the holidays at home with his family because his son Evan asked him to take a break.

the Masked Singer The panelist spent New Year's Eve at home with Evan, 17, and her husband Donnie Wahlberg, instead of in Times Square in New York, where she had hosted ABC's New Year's Eve special with Seacrest since 2010.

Both McCarthy and Wahlberg posted photos of their New Year's Eve celebration on Instagram, but Evan didn't appear in the photos.

The 47-year-old woman revealed that she would not return as a co-host this year in October during an interview with Seacrest in her morning talk show with Kelly Ripa, Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"We are shooting Masked Singer 3 In December and January, and my son, now 17, said: "Can we stay home this year?" McCarthy explained. "We are so busy that I said," You know what, let's take advantage. He will be 18 years old, will not want anything to do with me. "

McCarthy went on to say that he had "the most wonderful moment,quot; organizing the special every year, and described working with Seacrest as "a dream,quot;, which is not something he can say about many people in the entertainment business.

Donnie Wahlberg is quick to spend the first NYE with Jenny McCarthy "Not on TV,quot;: "It's amazing,quot; https://t.co/oOqdcfxyTp – ThoseWahlbergMen (@TWMTWO) December 27, 2019

First Indicated The host also thanked Seacrest for the opportunity and told him it was wonderful to work with him. However, this year I was excited to see him from his couch.

In 2017, McCarthy revealed before the fall of the ball that everyone who waits for hours in Time Square wear diapers. She said she asked tons of people to try it, and they did it. Seacrest said he always thought people were lying, but now he realizes that it isn't. He joked that now he can finally use his.

Ad

New Year's Eve Rockin ’Eve It is a long-standing tradition that began on CBS in the early 1970s before moving to ABC. Dick Clark organized the special almost every year until he suffered a stroke in 2004. He then handed over host duties to Ryan Seacrest, but continued to make special appearances until his death in 2012.



Post views:

0 0