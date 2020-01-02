Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt can meet at the Golden Globes

"When did Brad and I heal? Well, it was never so bad," says Aniston fashion. "I mean, look, it's not that divorce is something you say, & # 39; Oooh, I can't wait to get divorced! & # 39; It doesn't feel like a tickle. But I have to tell you it's so vague in this point, it's so far in my mind that I can't even remember the darkness. I mean, in the end, it really had a friendly separation. It wasn't cruel and hateful and all these things they tried to create about Brad can't talk to Jen and Jen can't You can talk to Brad because this person won't allow it. It just doesn't not happen. The marriage didn't work out. "

"And shortly after we parted, we talked on the phone and had a long conversation with each other and said many things, and since we have been incredibly warm and respectful of each other," he continues. "Whoever said that everything has to be forever, that is making your hopes too high. It's too much pressure. And I think if you push yourself, because I did it! Fairy tale! It has to be The right one!" ".

