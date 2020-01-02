Jenji Kohan breaks the silence about the death of his son after a skiing accident

Jenji Kohan He faces the unimaginable loss of his son, who died from injuries sustained in a ski accident on New Year's Eve.

The writer and producer of Hollywood, known for creating Orange is the new black Y Weeds, aimed at 20 years old Charlie NoxonThe death in a sincere statement issued by the authorities in Park City, Utah and obtained by E! News.

"Our hearts are broken. Our dear boy Charlie Noxon died on New Year's Eve on a ski slope in Park City," said the statement, written by journalist Kohan and Charlie's father. Christopher Noxonread "It turns out that the clichés about moments like this are true. The one about life that changes forever in a fraction of a second, about the fact that we are all trapped in a web of love and loss, about the primacy of community in times of unfathomable tragedy. "

According to multiple reports, Charlie was skiing in an intermediate race when he hit a signal while trying to navigate a fork in the road. The medical staff reportedly took Charlie to a nearby hospital, where he died later.