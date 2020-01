Jenji Kohan breaks the silence about the death of his son after a skiing accident

Jenji Kohan He faces the unimaginable loss of his son, who died from injuries sustained in a ski accident on New Year's Eve.

The writer and producer of Hollywood, known for creating Orange is the new black Y Weeds, aimed at 20 years old Charlie NoxonThe death in a sincere statement issued by the authorities in Park City, Utah and obtained by E! News.

"Our hearts are broken. Our dear boy Charlie Noxon died on New Year's Eve on a ski slope in Park City," said the statement, written by journalist Kohan and Charlie's father. Christopher Noxonread "It turns out that the clich├ęs about moments like this are true. The one about life that changes forever in a fraction of a second, about the fact that we are all trapped in a web of love and loss, about the primacy of community in times of unfathomable tragedy. "

According to multiple reports, Charlie was skiing in an intermediate race when he hit a signal while trying to navigate a fork in the road. The medical staff reportedly took Charlie to a nearby hospital, where he died later.