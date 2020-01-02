Jeezy surprises Jeannie Mai with a special birthday serenade from Tevin Campbell

#Roommates, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai entered the arena of celebrity couples with a bang last year, quickly becoming one of the most talked about couples. They definitely keep that energy in 2020 because Jeezy just gave Jeannie the surprise of her life, and all thanks to Tevin Campbell.

You may remember a few weeks ago when Jeezy and his girlfriend Jeannie Mai were singing a nice car for Tevin Campbell's 1994 R,amp;B classic "Can We Talk." The video of the two singing quickly became viral and consolidated them as a celebrity couple. Favourite. Well, Jeannie recently celebrated her birthday, and Jeezy decided to surprise her with nothing less than Tevin Campbell himself.

While at the club where Jeannie's party was being held, Jeezy directed a quick interpretation of "Happy Birthday,quot; before telling Jeannie and the public that he couldn't sing, but that he knew someone who could. That was when, just at the right time, Tevin Campbell left the back of the room singing his punch and sounding incredible.

Then, the couple started dancing with each other when the crowd (and especially Jeannie) went crazy. His reaction when he saw Tevin was pure surprise, as he almost knelt when he approached and began to serenade him.

The birthday surprise comes just after Jeezy and Jeannie spent their first Christmas together a few weeks ago. They also spent Thanksgiving together for the first time. Apparently, things are getting quite serious between the two.

