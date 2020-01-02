Jazz Jennings shows gender confirmation surgery scars in new swimsuit photos

It has been a long journey for the TLC star of the successful program I am jazz, Jazz Jennings. Since undergoing gender confirmation surgery on June 26, 2018, Jazz has been on a challenging path. She experienced complications and returned to the hospital for a second procedure. Now, Jazz is entering 2020 completely in transition and proudly displaying its gender confirmation scars. In several photos of swimsuits that Jazz shared on Instagram, you can see Jazz while proudly displaying his curves, along with two striking scars on the top of his thighs. He published the photos on New Year's Eve as if he were letting the world know that he is entering 2020 with a newfound bravery.

The 19-year-old shared her trip with her fans and the fifth season of I am jazz Chronic of your transition after surgery. Now a graduate (Jazz was a better student), she plans to attend Harvard University, after taking a sabbatical year to focus on a little more self-care.

Jazz fans find her inspiring, as she always maintained a positive attitude, even when things during her transition became almost unbearable. Jazz always relied on others to gain strength and support until he could find his own. Most agree that Jazz is unusually strong and that attitude has helped her achieve her dreams.

By sharing the photos with his more than 970,000 Instagram followers, Jazz included the following title.

“These are my scars in full screen in # 2019. I am proud of my scars and I love my body as it is. I call them my battle wounds because they mean the strength and perseverance it took to finally complete my transition❤️ # decadechallenge "

You can see the photos that Jazz Jennings shared on Instagram below.

What do you think about Jazz and his bravery in showing his scars? Do you understand why Jazz calls them "Battle Wounds,quot;? Do you support Jazz Jennings for publicly speaking about what it was like to be transgender, to share the daily struggles he experienced and how difficult his journey through surgery was?

Are you a fan of Jazz Jennings? Do you see TLC Am I Jazz and if so, did you see her go through the transition process and her gender confirmation surgery?



