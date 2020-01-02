Jane Austen's new Sanditon series will hit the PBS masterpiece in January

%MINIFYHTML352991d4a5138ed13bddad17210bf2479% %MINIFYHTML352991d4a5138ed13bddad17210bf24710%

Jane Austen fans are in luck when the PBS masterpiece is bringing the unfinished novel to life Sanditon. Austen was working on the novel and had completed 11 chapters before he died on July 18, 1817, of Hodgkins Lymphoma. The Welsh writer Andrew Davies brings his experience to the series and completed the story that will now air on a new series that will begin on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 9 p.m. in PBS (check your local listings). The series stars Rose Williams as the heroine Charlotte Heywood and Theo James as Sidney.

Fans are delighted to see the character Charlotte Heywood arrive on television, although fan meetings have held a discussion discussing the hairstyles used in the program. Some insist that hairstyles are not accurate, but others say it is not a matter of importance. History is what attracts praise and for those who are fans of Austen's work, as Pride and prejudice or Sense and Sensibility, just having completed Sanditon and giving life to the characters is an exciting feat.

With only eight episodes in the series, some say they wish it were longer.

Masterpiece provided an introduction to the various characters. You can see that below.

It's almost time for #SanditonPBS! From stubborn heroine Charlotte Heywood to the mysterious melancholy Sidney Parker, meet Sanditon's characters before the series premiere on January 12: https://t.co/QmMkFytLer – MASTERPIECE | PBS (@masterpiecepbs) December 27, 2019

Austen is known for creating strong, witty and remarkable female heroines, and Charlotte Heywood is no exception. Charlotte visits Sanditon and stays with Tom Parker's family. While in Sanditon, Charlotte attends while the city tries to transform into a spa and, of course, there are colorful characters that will appear in the series.

She knows many characters and Charlotte's strong character wants her for many, except for Sydney. As with many Austen tales, romance is underway and those who want to discover what awaits Charlotte and Sydney will have to tune in.

You can see a preview of Sanditon, released by PBS Masterpiece in the following video player.

Charlotte Heywood promises to be one of the most beloved and endearing characters in Jane Austen's body of work. Obtaining a new heroine after more than 200 years since Austen's death is a gift that many never expected to receive.

Are you eager to see? Sanditon When does it premiere on PBS Masterpiece?



