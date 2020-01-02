Jamie Foxx and Sela Vave spend New Year's Day together on the yacht – Photos – Up News Info

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment







Jamie Foxx and Sela Vave spend New Year's Day together on the yacht – Photos – Up News Info



























ad



Quantcast



Recent Articles

Jamie Foxx and Sela Vave spend New Year's Day together on the yacht – Photos – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Ricky Gervais addresses alleged transphobic tweets before balloons

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Austin Hargrave / The Hollywood Reporter Get ready because Ricky Gervais is about to unleash his comedy about you in the...
Read more

Ranveer Singh rents an apartment in the building of the wife Deepika Padukone

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Ranveer Singh is very romantic in real life. The actor's love and affection for wife Deepika Padukone is not unknown. According to...
Read more

Patrick Roberts: Middlesbrough in talks with Manchester City on the loan for the end | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Ricki Lake reveals haircut and hair loss

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Ricki Lake has opened up about a personal problem that he has been suffering in silence for more than 20 years. At 51 years...
Read more
©