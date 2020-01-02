James McClean: PFA will hold talks after sectarian abuse aimed at Stoke City's end | Soccer news

"James has been subjected to this type of vile abuse throughout his career, and will be fully supported in the same way as any other person who receives abuse based on their race, religion or nationality."





James McClean had sectarian chants addressed to him during Stoke's victory at Huddersfield

The Professional Football Association will hold talks with the chiefs of the referees and the EFL after the sectarian abuse against James McClean of Stoke.

McClean was subjected to sectarian chants during Stoke's 5-2 victory at Huddersfield on New Year's Day, forcing the party to temporarily stop.

There was a tannoy announcement in the second half of the game at the John Smith & # 39; s stadium saying that "racist singing is affecting the game and will not be tolerated."

However, it is understood that the abuse that Huddersfield is investigating is sectarian in nature.

The international of the Republic of Ireland has been the target of sectarian abuse in the past for his stance of refusing to wear a Remembrance Day poppy on his shirt.

The Professional Football Association issued a statement on Thursday welcoming Huddersfield's investigation of the abuse and saying they offered McClean full support.

The PFA statement said: "The Championship game between Huddersfield and Stoke City stopped and an announcement was made in the stadium warning against,quot; offensive behavior "due to the sectarian chant directed at James McClean.

"James has been subjected to this type of vile abuse throughout his career, and will be fully supported in the same way as any other person who receives abuse based on their race, religion or nationality."

"The PFA has previously advised James to report the sectarian chant to match the officials and we are satisfied that the protocol was promulgated in this case. However, this isolated action is not enough."

"We welcome that Huddersfield has committed to a full investigation to identify criminals; we expect the perpetrators to face more consequences both inside and outside the game."

"In addition, as with other forms of discrimination, it has become clear that this type of abuse is on the rise and is becoming a weekly occurrence for James.

"We will talk to PGMO and EFL to make sure the party officials are attentive to this type of singing and we hope to see future actions proactively on behalf of James."

Stoke's media and communications chief, Fraser Nicholson, said after the game against Huddersfield: "Just to provide some context for that, James McClean is being encouraged to inform the party official about the abuse he receives from a sectarian nature.

"He did it on boxing day when Sheffield Wednesday fans submitted it and obviously felt the need to do it again."

Stoke's boss, Michael O & # 39; Neill, added: "People should be held accountable for their behavior when they come to a stadium."

"It's not something we want to talk about constantly: sectarianism or racism or whatever.

"We want to talk about the game because there were seven goals here."

Huddersfield manager Danny Cowley added: "There is no place for discrimination of any kind."

"I am sure that the club will investigate this and make sure that the people involved are properly punished."