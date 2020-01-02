James Charles responds to the accusations that the N-Word said in a new video

John Salangsang / January Images / Shutterstock
"Do not?"
James charles The new year began with a new social media drama. In his Instagram story, the 20-year-old YouTube star shared clips of himself singing alongside Saweetie"My Type,quot; while playing the new year at a party. With almost 16 million Instagram followers, many saw the images and some believed he said the word N used in the song. A viewer confronted him about it on Twitter on Wednesday.
"My boy said the word n in your instant story," the person tweeted.
"Do not?" Charles responded. "Turn up the volume and listen, I jump. How stupid it would have to be to confidently record a video of me singing the word n and still have it awake the next morning."
Still, many did not believe the star and soon #jamescharlesisoverparty was a trend on Twitter as people scrutinized the footage and debated whether he had said it or not.
Meanwhile, Charles is no stranger to being attacked online. Last year, his viral back and forth with fellow YouTuber Tati Westbrook He took the Internet by storm and his video "No More Lies," a response to Westbrook's incendiary claims against him, finally came first in the "Best Trending Videos (US)" on YouTube from 2019.
At the time of his public dispute, he was surrounded by a culture of cancellation.
"We are rapidly reaching a point where cyberbullying, hatred and cancellation of culture are strengthening," he said. Paper in November 2019. "I can say firsthand, they caught me. I was so grateful to be surrounded by close friends and family who watched me all day, every day, in the middle of the night, every 10 minutes to make sure I didn't do something I could never withdraw. "
While it's not clear how Charles is reacting privately after the last drama, he did publish his "2020 vibes,quot; Wednesday night in the form of two images: one of him posing in front of a sunset and another of him raising a middle finger and smiling.
