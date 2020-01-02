Jacques Kallis seeks to take South Africa & # 39; back to where they belong & # 39; | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML7c7e3d8950c596e3f95f68ac51c911cd9% %MINIFYHTML7c7e3d8950c596e3f95f68ac51c911cd10%

Jacques Kallis had no reservations about joining the South African coaching staff, as his goal is to help Proteas "return to where they belong."

Kallis, who played more games, took more catches in the garden and scored more runs and hundreds than any other South African, was named batting consultant shortly after his former teammate Graeme Smith accepted the role of interim cricket director.

The Proteas broke a losing streak of five games in the Tests with a victory of 107 races over England in the first game of the series at Centurion and will now seek to take a 2-0 lead by winning the second game in Cape Town from Friday, live Sky Sports Cricket Y Main event from 7.30am.

"Once he (Graeme Smith) took over and everyone knew we were moving forward, all former players wanted to get involved," said Kallis, who works alongside head coach Mark Boucher. Sky sports.

"I was the first person to raise my hand and say: & # 39; I will gladly accept the work and take the South African cricket to where it belongs & # 39; it is a long journey ahead, but it has been a fun start, a great Start,quot;.

"We are aware that there is a lot of work to do, but the boys are prepared to put the job. People saw the players fighting (in the first Test): the old spirit of South African struggle has returned."

"Bouchy (Boucher) is great at it, preparing well, knowing your roles. You know you have to be prepared for the fight in this game format."

Kallis previously served as head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, but now he loves working in a test environment.

"The red ball is nice, since you can get caught on the technical side and on the mental side," said the 44-year-old. "White ball cricket is more about & # 39; let's see how hard we can hit it! & # 39;

"It's good to make the meticulous side of the game, but I don't want to get into the technical side too much. I want to give the boys freedom and talent to play the way they do."

Looking back at my career, there were only 10 or 15 times that I felt perfect when I went out to bat, so you're always trying to discover something in the day and adapt. Jacques Kallis on batting

"I haven't been in the system for a while, so I'm still knowing the players and what motivates them. I'm not a guy who is going to change a lot of things. Dean Elgar is not going out and hit right, so I practically work with what the boys have and I tweak things.

"As long as every time you have a net session you have advanced, then we are making progress. Batting for batting does not work in this configuration, we are not in lockers. You have to try to improve and get out of the networks after having achieved something."

Ben Stokes spoke recently about how his Ashes winners of a match in Headingley would not have been possible without white ball cricket.

Kallis, whose 45-century trial was backed by 17 in one-day international matches, says limited formats have helped test cricket, but he has warned young players that solid defensive technique and temperament remain paramount in a format expected to be maintained in five days. .

"The way the boys beat these days, the shots they are playing: the game has definitely advanced due to white ball cricket, particularly the T20," added Kallis, who played 519 international games throughout his career.

"There is a place for T20 cricket in the test cricket, especially if you are trying to play the game, but there is still the old-school way of playing, especially on days one, two and three when there is still a little there .

"You need the basic technique that you have to learn at an early age: many children want to go out and hit the ball, which is great, but you still have to stay to reward yourself and play those shots." .

It wasn't too much to hit balls, that's how I felt in the day. If I felt good, I would leave the networks because I had the theory that you can only get in trouble! Jacques Kallis in preparation

"You have to have the defensive technique to play even T20 cricket, to understand the balance and be able to put yourself in position to play those ramps and sweeps."

When asked if he was in favor of the four-day trial cricket, Kallis added: "No. You still need your five days, I still believe it is the purest form.

"Players still enjoy it and most players want to play five-day cricket. I wouldn't like to see it change."

Watch the first day of the second Test between South Africa and England, in Cape Town, live on Sky Sports Cricket starting at 7.30 a.m. on Friday.