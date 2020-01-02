Israel: a model for the extreme right | More to the right

On December 15, Brazil opened a commercial office in Jerusalem and announced that it would soon move its embassy from Tel Aviv to the city in dispute. The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, expressed his gratitude by declaring that Israel "has no better friends than the people and government of Brazil."

Brazil's support for colonist colonialism and military occupation in Palestine is part of a broader global trend of right-wing, extreme-right and fundamentalist movements that adopt Zionism as a model for the successful perpetuation of racist policies.

Brazil's growing support for Israel

Religious nationalist and former army captain, the extreme right president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, is known for his patriarchal, misogynist and racist comments. He insulted African, Middle Eastern and Haitian refugees as "the scum of humanity," attacked LGBT populations and promoted women's legal inequality. Bolsonaro's regime has been described as fascist by some observers.

Upon taking office in 2018, Bolsonaro broke with the moderate position of the South American country on Palestine. During his presidential campaign, Bolsonaro advocated the closure of the Palestinian embassy in Brasilia, dismissed the Palestinians as "terrorists,quot; and promised to move the Brazilian embassy to Jerusalem. In its electoral manifestations, the Israeli flag often appeared alongside the Brazilian one. After the electoral victory of Bolsonaro, a senior official Brazilian diplomatic source he told the Israeli newspaper Haaretz that "Brazil will now be colored in blue and white,quot;, referring to the colors of the israeli flag. As president, Bolsonaro made his firstofficial state visit outside the Americas to Israel and it was A warm welcome in Tel Aviv, where he proclaimed his love for Israel in Hebrew.

Israel corresponded to the fascination. From the beginning of his presidency, Israel saw Bolsonaro as a new ally. When Netanyahu attended the inauguration of Bolsonaro, he was received by Christian evangelicals from Brazil, who issued a special seal to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the colonial state of the settlers. It featured Netanyahu's face and the Hebrew word for "savior."

Evangelicals

Bolsonaro is backed by Brazil's rapidly growing evangelical population, which, with approximately 45 million, has gained political and social influence.

The evangelical movement in Brazil has links with its American counterpart. Well represented in the United States government, including Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, white evangelicals form the conservative base of the Republican Party and have largely supported Donald Trump.

Israel is of central importance to the Zionist evangelicals, who follow the belief that Jews must concentrate on Palestine in order for Jesus' second coming to be triggered. When reading history through a religious lens, evangelical Zionists see the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948 as the fulfillment of a religious prophecy. Israel thus rises above international law and human rights obligations.

Idolizing Israel

Christian Zionists are not alone in their support and admiration for Israel. RThe movements and political parties of the extreme right and extreme right throughout the world also idolize Israel by seeingThe Zionist colonial project as a successful model of European domination over the indigenous populations of developing countries.

Taking advantage of ultraconservative concerns about demographic developments in multicultural societies for the perpetuation of Islamophobic, white supremacist and otherwise racist ideologies, different far-right movements intersect in their adherence to Zionism.

Israel has long developed forms of containment of the population, such as travel bans, deportations, construction of walls and mass incarceration, and has been tested on Palestinians. Israel has transformed Islamophobic and Orientalist thinking into genocidal policies, which many far-right supporters see as an inspiration for their own countries.

Europe's far right

Right-wing ideologues can easily combine anti-Semitism with a pro-Israeli stance. In 1895, the founding father of Zionism, Theodor Herzl, predicted that "anti-Semites will become our most reliable friends, anti-Semitic countries our allies. "

While anti-Semitism and Zionism intersect structurally, since both depend on a collective politicization of the Jews as the "Other," the current dynamic has made the macabre alliance impossible to ignore.

The far-right parties have increasingly joined the political spectrum established throughout Europe. From Austria extreme right "Freedom Party,quot; (FPO)Y Germany's far right AfD they have incorporated Zionism into their regressive ideologies, seeing Israel as a model for the creation of racist / racial hierarchies. Both parties include frank antisemites.

Regardless of the rights of the Palestinians, the European extreme right has rhetorically abused the Palestinian population to promote Islamophobic propaganda and the laundering of its own anti-Semitism. The illegal settlements of the West Bank of Israel are often presented as the border of Western civilization. To name a few examples, the former FPO leader, Hans Christian Strache, stated that his heart is with the settlers. Dutch Islamophobe Geert Wilders he asked the Palestinians to leave Palestine to Jordan, justifying ethnic cleansing. The far-right party, the Swedish Democrats, fights for the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Collaboration

The Israeli regime has long positioned itself within the global political right and, particularly under Netanyahu, proudly collaborates with the extreme right. It even glorifies some prominent figures of the extreme right, such as the Italian politician Matteo Salvini, as "great friends of Israel."

The "right-wing,quot; friends of Israel also include Victor Orban of Hungary. Known for his Islamophobic and anti-refugee speech, Orban praised Miklos Horthy, a former Hungarian Nazi collaborator, who oversaw the murder of half a million Jews in Hungary. Another friend is the president of the Philippines. Rodrigo Duterte, who is infamous for racist, homophobic and sexist observations. Duterte once compared favorably with Hitler and ridiculed the victims of the Holocaust. Despite this, he then visited Israel and, with Netanyahu, participated in a memorial service at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial. His visit included the signing of an oil exploration license and new arms agreements.

However, all this is not shocking for anyone who closely follows the extreme right and the Israeli government. In fact, Jerusalem is a crucial intersection of Zionists and anti-Semites.

After your visit to the Holocaust memorial, Bolsonaro proclaimed that Nazism was a movement of the left and socialist, that participated effectively in the revisionism of the Holocaust. This, however, is in line with Netanyahu's own historical revisionism. The Prime Minister of Israel previously stated that "Hitler did not want to exterminate the Jews", mistakenly propagating a theory of Palestinian participation in the Holocaust.

At the opening of the new Trump administration embassy in Jerusalem in 2018, evangelical pastors Robert Jeffress and John Hagee prayed. The prominent televangelist Jeffress previously stated: "You cannot save yourself by being Jewish." He denounced Islam, Mormonism and Judaism. In an attempt to justify the Jewish settlement in Palestine, Hagee, founder of the Zionist organization Christians United for Israel, had used the Bible to rationalize the Holocaust, stating: "God sent a hunter. A hunter is someone with a gun and forces you. Hitler was a hunter. "

As these dynamics reveal, Palestine / Israel has been instrumental in regressive governments, political parties and movements throughout the world. White supremacists, anti-Semites, neo-Nazis and religious fundamentalists can find inspiration in Zionism for many purposes. Whether your goal is to hide anti-Semitism, promote racist policies or trigger an apocalypse, as long as they praise the Israeli government, they will most likely be accepted as friends.

Today, Tel Aviv quickly befriends the new right-wing governments, wherever they arise. This approach has been visible in South America, beyond Brazil. Venezuela and Bolivia have been among Israel's strongest opponents internationally. Caracas broke ties with the Zionist state after the 2008-2009 Gaza War. Morales de Bolivia declared Israel a "terrorist state,quot; after condemning their wars against the Palestinians. However, the Venezuelan "interim president,quot; imposed by the United States, Juan Guaidó, was immediately recognized by Israel and is trying to reestablish diplomatic ties. The controversial interim president of Bolivia, backed by the United States, Jeanine Anez, quickly re-established relations with Israel and eliminated visa restrictions.

Despite aligning with the global right, Israel still has the support of liberal and leftist politics in the West and, due to deeply rooted orientalism in the Euro-American sphere, the Zionist state is often understood as a democratic liberal outpost in The Middle East As a result, the oppression of the Palestinians continues to spread transnationally and beyond political ideologies.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.