Is Pusha T laughing at Drake's speech in a recent interview?

The rapper & # 39; If You Know You Know & # 39; Raises his eyebrows when posting a cryptic tweet on his account, which leads many to think that is his response to Drake's recent interview with Rap Radar.

Pusha T seems to react to DuckShadow in the latter's interview with Rap Radar. Apparently, Pusha tried to let everyone know that he wasn't upset about Drake's comments, since he said he didn't plan to crush his meat with Pusha in the recent interview.

On December 31, 2019, Pusha raised his eyebrows by posting a cryptic tweet to his account. The latest tweet from hit creator "Mercy" in 2019 was seen by a long series of "haha." While Pusha did not offer an explanation behind the tweet, some people thought it was his response to Drake's interview.

"Look at everyone, passively push the subtitles aggressively again," said a Twitter user along with a GIF from Drake, alluding that Pusha's tweet was aimed at the Canadian star. "Let me guess. You just heard about your biggest fan's recent interview," said another fan.

Feeling excited about Pusha's idea applauding Drake, someone wrote: "The best tweet of all. Pusha knows he is about to crush the competition in this decade." Meanwhile, a fan suggested ignoring Drake's viral clip. "I've never seen Drake's clip, because you know, it's Drake. But Push, you're much better as an artist and you're making progress as a businessman in the industry, just leave that guy alone. We wouldn't do it." I don't even know which of his writers he would be fighting hahaha, "said the person.

Sitting with Elliott Wilson and Brian "B. Dot" Milley for a long interview on the "Rap Radar" podcast, Drake talked about his enmity with Pusha. "I have no desire to repair something with that person. That situation simply went where it went and there is no going back. It is not like those other situations you mention," shared the creator of hits "In My Feelings."

When asked if the 42-year-old player went too far to reveal the existence of Drake's son, Adonis, Drake replied: "I will say this. I bow my hat to the chess movement. I mean, it was a great play in the game". chess game. And it definitely justified my first "loss" in quotes in the competitive sport of rap. "

"He just did a full career. Some people like his music, personally not because I don't believe any of that," he continued.