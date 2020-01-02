Iraqi TV reports strike kills powerful commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard

BAGHDAD – Iraqi state television reported Friday that the powerful commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, Major General Qassim Suleimani, was killed in an attack at Baghdad International Airport early Friday.

Iranian and American officials have not confirmed the death of General Suleimani.

The attack killed five people, including the pro-Iranian chief of an umbrella group for Iraqi militias, Iraqi television reported and militia authorities confirmed. The head of the militia, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was a strongly pro-Iranian figure.

The public relations chief of the umbrella group, the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq, Mohammed Ridha Jabri, was also killed.