Iraq: anti-government protesters denounce pro-Iran crowds | Iraq News

Anti-government demonstrations continued in the capital of Iraq after a separate one-day protest outside the US embassy.

Protesters have occupied the iconic Tahrir Square in Baghdad for months, just across the Tigris River from the Green Zone, headquarters of government offices, United Nations headquarters and foreign embassies.

Youth-led demonstrations have rocked Iraq since early October, demanding the elimination of a ruling class seen as corrupt, inept and committed to Iran.

In a separate development, on Tuesday, an enraged mob marched to the heavily fortified green zone and to the US embassy, ​​outraged by US airstrikes that killed 25 Iranian-backed Hashd al-Shaabi paramilitary force fighters during the Weekend.

They surrounded the embassy for just over 24 hours, and left Wednesday afternoon after a Hashd order, also known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Anti-government protesters insist that their movement has no relationship with the crowds that shattered the American mission.

"We have nothing to do with that," a protester in the city of Diwaniyah, a protest point in the south, told AFP.

Protesters leave the US embassy complex in Baghdad

Simona Foltyn of Al Jazeera said anti-government protesters, who have been protesting for almost three months, have "renounced any link,quot; with the crowds that marched to the US embassy.

"What they say is that the crowd embodies many of the complaints that these (anti-government) protesters have expressed," he said, speaking from Baghdad. "They want the government to do more to control the groups under the Popular Mobilization Forces."

"We are still here,quot;

Protesters occupied some streets in Baghdad on Thursday, where most government offices and schools have closed.

They accused the Iraqi security forces of double standards, saying that the protesters who supported the PMF did not encounter an offensive, as they have been.

Around 460 people have been killed in acts of violence related to the protests in the last three months, and another 25,000 were injured.

Protesters have warned that these murders, along with kidnappings and different forms of harassment, are an attempt to scare them into stopping their movement.

But many have persisted, and demonstrations shook the city of Diwaniya on Thursday.

"What happened in front of the US embassy was an attempt to take people's eyes off popular protests now in their fourth month," Ahmed Mohammad Ali, a student protester in Nasiriyah, told AFP.

"We are still here, protesting the change and waiting for victory."