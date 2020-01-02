Iranian chief general Qassim Suleimani is killed in an American attack

%MINIFYHTMLc0a54f7ba37099b39c65f570945bdcb69% %MINIFYHTMLc0a54f7ba37099b39c65f570945bdcb610%

General Soleimani also "approved the attacks against the US embassy in Baghdad," the statement said.

President Trump said on Tuesday that Iran would be "fully responsible,quot; for the attack on the embassy, ​​in which protesters set fire to a reception building in the embassy complex, which covers more than 100 acres. He also blamed Tehran for directing the riots.

Washington and Tehran seem to intend to increase their messages and their strength, which raises concerns about a major conflict. In recent months, Iran-backed militias have increased rocket attacks against bases that house US troops. The Pentagon has sent more than 14,000 troops to the region since May.

%MINIFYHTMLc0a54f7ba37099b39c65f570945bdcb611% %MINIFYHTMLc0a54f7ba37099b39c65f570945bdcb612%

Trapped in the middle is the Iraqi government, which is too weak to establish military authority over some of the more established Shiite militias supported by Iran.

On Thursday, Esper said the Iraqi government was not doing enough to contain them. Iraqis must "prevent these attacks from happening and get Iranian influence from the government," Esper said.

General Suleimani was for a long time a figure of intense interest for people inside and outside Iran.

Not only was he in charge of Iranian intelligence gathering and undercover military operations, but he was considered one of the most cunning and autonomous military figures in Iran. He was also believed to be very close to the country's supreme leader, Mr. Khamenei, and seen as a possible future leader of Iran.

His presence in Iraq would not have been surprising.

General Suleimani led the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a special forces unit responsible for Iranian operations outside Iran's borders. He once described himself to a senior Iraqi intelligence official as "the only authority for Iranian actions in Iraq," the official later told US officials in Baghdad.

In his speech denouncing Trump, he was even less discreet, and mocked openly.

"We are close to you, where you can't even imagine," he said. "We are ready. We are the man of this arena."

Falih Hassan reported from Baghdad, Alissa J. Rubin from Paris and Michael Crowley and Eric Schmitt from Washington. Farnaz Fassihi contributed reports from New York.